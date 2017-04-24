What's In A Name? Milwaukee School Monikers Signify Classroom Culture
Why are so many schools in Milwaukee named after streets? That's our Bubbler Talk question for the week, submitted by Sarah Neilsen. Seems like a pretty straightforward topic - but as it turns out, there's quite a complicated history behind the answer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WUWM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Barrett
|19 hr
|Sid
|1
|Tom Barret
|Apr 26
|Sid
|1
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi...
|Apr 25
|Truth is Best
|4
|Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to....
|Apr 24
|Hillary Ryan Best...
|3
|Former President to Pen Book
|Apr 24
|Sad
|1
|Six Family Dollar stores to close
|Apr 23
|Sad
|1
|Milwaukee Joins 100s of Other Cities In A March...
|Apr 23
|Sad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC