What chefs eat: Nell Benton of The Na...

What chefs eat: Nell Benton of The National

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

There's no shortage of articles and television shows that showcase the dishes that chefs love to cook at their restaurants. But, what do they love to eat at the end of their exhausting 16 hour days? Or on their days off? In this series, we ask Milwaukee area chefs to share their favorite dishes -- both from area restaurants and for eating at home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News House fire: Fire destroys home on Milwaukee's s... (Dec '09) 17 hr Lisha 12
West Allis (Nov '11) Apr 6 the same 14
Wheel TAx Apr 5 Sad 1
Cannibalism Apr 4 Sad 1
News Dog found tied to tree behind pizza hut Apr 4 Taylor 2
Coup d tat Apr 4 Said 1
News Black Men Stand Up! - April 15 Meeting In Milwa... Apr 4 Torid 4
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,137 • Total comments across all topics: 280,188,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC