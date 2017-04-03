West Allis police looking for missing...

West Allis police looking for missing disabled man

13 hrs ago

Jeffrey R. Hays, 35, left his group home at 10303 W. Manitoba St., West Allis, at 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the release. Hays is 6 feet tall and 195 pounds.

