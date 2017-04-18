VW Bus will serve smoothies and more ...

VW Bus will serve smoothies and more at the Public Market

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

A new concept will be coming to the Milwaukee Public Market this June. And it's taking the form of a renovated 1971 Volkswagen Bus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ivanka Trump recently bought 53 tons of Chinese... Tue PutUSA 1st 1
Lover gone AWOL Apr 16 Sporty98 4
News Judge rules in favor of family of Milwaukee man... Apr 15 Always Outspoken 2
News Lawmaker: city crime spreading to suburbs Thurs... Apr 15 Always Outspoken 4
Trump Armada Apr 15 Sad 1
News Neighborhood Jobs Opportunity Program sees high... Apr 13 USA Today 1
News House fire: Fire destroys home on Milwaukee's s... (Dec '09) Apr 9 Lisha 12
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,601 • Total comments across all topics: 280,414,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC