Vote April 4 For Children, Curriculum, Culture, Community
Phelps-Okoro believes every student should have equal access to an excellent education! As a parent of four, she had to face the tough decision of where to send her children for the best education. While there are some MPS schools excelling, MPS urgently needs redirection from the board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.
