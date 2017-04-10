Verona "Ronnie" Reinhart, Greenwood, WI

Ronnie Reinhart, age 94, left this world on April 14, 2017, with her daughters holding her hands. She was born in Wisconsin in 1922 to German immigrant parents, the fourteenth child to be raised on their family farm.

