UW-Milwaukee professor combines art with social justice work
For the past 15 years, artist Nicolas Lampert has focused on connecting local artists to social justice issues in Milwaukee. Lampert, a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee professor, works with organizations such as Voces de la Frontera and ReciproCity on designs and artwork to support their causes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Six Family Dollar stores to close
|6 hr
|Sad
|1
|Milwaukee Joins 100s of Other Cities In A March...
|6 hr
|Sad
|1
|Lover gone AWOL
|6 hr
|Sad
|5
|Ivanka Trump recently bought 53 tons of Chinese...
|Apr 18
|PutUSA 1st
|1
|Judge rules in favor of family of Milwaukee man...
|Apr 15
|Always Outspoken
|2
|Lawmaker: city crime spreading to suburbs Thurs...
|Apr 15
|Always Outspoken
|4
|Trump Armada
|Apr 15
|Sad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC