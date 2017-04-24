UW-Milwaukee may leave Horizon League Thursday, April 27
MILWAUKEE, WI The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is looking into leaving the Horizon League for the Missouri Valley Conference. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports discussions have begun, with Missouri Valley officials set to visit the UWM campus yet this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Barret
|Wed
|Sid
|1
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi...
|Tue
|Truth is Best
|4
|Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to....
|Apr 24
|Hillary Ryan Best...
|3
|Former President to Pen Book
|Apr 24
|Sad
|1
|Six Family Dollar stores to close
|Apr 23
|Sad
|1
|Milwaukee Joins 100s of Other Cities In A March...
|Apr 23
|Sad
|1
|Lover gone AWOL
|Apr 23
|Sad
|5
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC