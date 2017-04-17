US: Carfentanil kills homeless man in Milwaukee
Carfentanil, a large-animal tranquilizer10,000 times more potent than morphine, has beendiscovered in the system of a homeless man who died in Milwaukee last month, the Milwaukee County medical examiner's office said Monday. "We believe it is the first carfentanil death in the entire state," said the office's operations manager, Karen Domagalski.
