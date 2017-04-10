Trump to travel to Kenosha on Tuesday
It will be the president's first visit to the state since taking office. He was supposed to visit Harley Davidson in Milwaukee, Wis., and sign executive orders surrounding manufacturing back late January, but cancelled last minute because of planned protests.
