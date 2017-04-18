Trump to sign executive order on refo...

Trump to sign executive order on reform of H-1B visa system

Washington: US President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order that would tighten the process of issuing the H-1B visas and seek a review of the system for creating an 'entirely new structure' for awarding these visas, the most sought-after by Indian IT firms and professionals. Trump is scheduled to travel to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the home state of House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, to sign the 'Buy American, Hire American' Executive Order.

