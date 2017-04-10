Trashy sex novel set in Milwaukee wor...

Trashy sex novel set in Milwaukee worth a read

It had been a while since I read a "trashy romance novel," but when a friend passed along a copy of "Saturday Night In Milwaukee" published in 1973 I devoured all 240 pages in one evening. How could I not? The cover reads "Foaming passion and full-bodied action in the big-hearted city that made beer famous" and features imagery of scantily clad women, ruggedly handsome men one holding a gun and frothy glasses of beer.

