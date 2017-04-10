Swig into spring with Milwaukee Beer Week
We hope you all had fun celebrating National Beer Day last Friday. But do you know what's better than a whole day dedicated to beer? Seven whole days dedicated to beer! Milwaukee Beer Week recently announced its schedule of events for its eighth annual celebration of local and national craft beer tastings, tappings, pairings and collaboratings, running April 22-29.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miller Time Pub & Grill
|8 hr
|curious
|1
|House fire: Fire destroys home on Milwaukee's s... (Dec '09)
|Sun
|Lisha
|12
|West Allis (Nov '11)
|Apr 6
|the same
|14
|Wheel TAx
|Apr 5
|Sad
|1
|Cannibalism
|Apr 4
|Sad
|1
|Dog found tied to tree behind pizza hut
|Apr 4
|Taylor
|2
|Coup d tat
|Apr 4
|Said
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC