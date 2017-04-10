Swig into spring with Milwaukee Beer ...

Swig into spring with Milwaukee Beer Week

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

We hope you all had fun celebrating National Beer Day last Friday. But do you know what's better than a whole day dedicated to beer? Seven whole days dedicated to beer! Milwaukee Beer Week recently announced its schedule of events for its eighth annual celebration of local and national craft beer tastings, tappings, pairings and collaboratings, running April 22-29.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Miller Time Pub & Grill 8 hr curious 1
News House fire: Fire destroys home on Milwaukee's s... (Dec '09) Sun Lisha 12
West Allis (Nov '11) Apr 6 the same 14
Wheel TAx Apr 5 Sad 1
Cannibalism Apr 4 Sad 1
News Dog found tied to tree behind pizza hut Apr 4 Taylor 2
Coup d tat Apr 4 Said 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,035 • Total comments across all topics: 280,217,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC