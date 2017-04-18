Summerfest officials has announced the lineup of headliners slated for Uline Warehouse.
Summerfest 2017 the festival's 50th edition will take place June 28 July 2 and July 4 July 9 from noon until midnight and will be closed Monday, July 3. Be sure and watch TODAY'S TMJ4 on Roku! We are the only station in Milwaukee to provide the latest news, weather and sports on the device.
