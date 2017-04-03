Summer Soulstice Music Festival announces 2017 lineup
It may not look like it outside, but summer is around the corner and that means summer music festival season is on its way too. We've already seen most of the big acts Summerfest and State Fair have planned, and now it's Summer Soulstice's turn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wheel TAx
|Wed
|Sad
|1
|Cannibalism
|Tue
|Sad
|1
|Dog found tied to tree behind pizza hut
|Tue
|Taylor
|2
|Coup d tat
|Tue
|Said
|1
|Black Men Stand Up! - April 15 Meeting In Milwa...
|Tue
|Torid
|4
|Residents express concern about handling of che...
|Mar 31
|Jwwey
|3
|Milwaukee Murders
|Mar 31
|Bissell
|3
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC