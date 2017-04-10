Strip club Downtown expected to win a...

Strip club Downtown expected to win approval by Common Council

Downtown Milwaukee will be getting a strip club, which could open well before the Bucks' new arena in 2018, thanks to a measure that is expected to win Common Council approval next week. The city has agreed to grant the license for a property at 730 N. Old World Third St. in order to get out of potential damage payments that could result in another $10-12 million, on top of the $1 million the city has already paid.

