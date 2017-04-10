Strip club Downtown expected to win approval by Common Council
Downtown Milwaukee will be getting a strip club, which could open well before the Bucks' new arena in 2018, thanks to a measure that is expected to win Common Council approval next week. The city has agreed to grant the license for a property at 730 N. Old World Third St. in order to get out of potential damage payments that could result in another $10-12 million, on top of the $1 million the city has already paid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neighborhood Jobs Opportunity Program sees high...
|Thu
|USA Today
|1
|Judge rules in favor of family of Milwaukee man...
|Thu
|USA Today
|1
|Lawmaker: city crime spreading to suburbs Thurs...
|Thu
|USA Today
|1
|House fire: Fire destroys home on Milwaukee's s... (Dec '09)
|Apr 9
|Lisha
|12
|West Allis (Nov '11)
|Apr 6
|the same
|14
|Wheel TAx
|Apr 5
|Sad
|1
|Cannibalism
|Apr 4
|Sad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC