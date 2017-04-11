StoriesEtc: Allusion to past, tastes ...

StoriesEtc: Allusion to past, tastes of modernity in face of poverty

Welcome to StoriesEtc, a place where University of Wisconsin students can share their original works of creative writing with the community, whether it be poetry, short stories or anything in between. As a section dealing with the arts, it feels only natural to create an opportunity for students to share their creative talents.

