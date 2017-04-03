Spring break means you can play with food at Milwaukee Public Museum

Because Milwaukee Public Museum is cooler than parents, it's encouraging you to play with your food this year during spring break, which for Milwaukee Public Schools is April 10-14. As part of its ongoing "Global Kitchen: Food, Nature, Culture" exhibit which was organized by the American Museum of Natural History in New York and runs through July 9 the museum, 800 W. Wells St., hosts a host of hands-on fun for kids in April.

