Spring break means you can play with food at Milwaukee Public Museum
Because Milwaukee Public Museum is cooler than parents, it's encouraging you to play with your food this year during spring break, which for Milwaukee Public Schools is April 10-14. As part of its ongoing "Global Kitchen: Food, Nature, Culture" exhibit which was organized by the American Museum of Natural History in New York and runs through July 9 the museum, 800 W. Wells St., hosts a host of hands-on fun for kids in April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wheel TAx
|Wed
|Sad
|1
|Cannibalism
|Tue
|Sad
|1
|Dog found tied to tree behind pizza hut
|Tue
|Taylor
|2
|Coup d tat
|Tue
|Said
|1
|Black Men Stand Up! - April 15 Meeting In Milwa...
|Tue
|Torid
|4
|Residents express concern about handling of che...
|Mar 31
|Jwwey
|3
|Milwaukee Murders
|Mar 31
|Bissell
|3
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC