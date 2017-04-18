Soup Bros. owner to launch Boo Boo's sandwich shop

A new sandwich shop called Boo Boo's is expected to open in early May at 405 S. 2nd St. That's the former home of Philly Way, which closed last July. At the helm of the new restaurant is Richard Regner, owner of Soup Bros., the popular soup spot at 212 W. Florida St. Soup Bros., which opened in 1998, made a name for itself with its housemade soups, as well as its freshly baked baguettes and boules.

