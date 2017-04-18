Soup Bros. owner to launch Boo Boo's sandwich shop
A new sandwich shop called Boo Boo's is expected to open in early May at 405 S. 2nd St. That's the former home of Philly Way, which closed last July. At the helm of the new restaurant is Richard Regner, owner of Soup Bros., the popular soup spot at 212 W. Florida St. Soup Bros., which opened in 1998, made a name for itself with its housemade soups, as well as its freshly baked baguettes and boules.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka Trump recently bought 53 tons of Chinese...
|Tue
|PutUSA 1st
|1
|Lover gone AWOL
|Apr 16
|Sporty98
|4
|Judge rules in favor of family of Milwaukee man...
|Apr 15
|Always Outspoken
|2
|Lawmaker: city crime spreading to suburbs Thurs...
|Apr 15
|Always Outspoken
|4
|Trump Armada
|Apr 15
|Sad
|1
|Neighborhood Jobs Opportunity Program sees high...
|Apr 13
|USA Today
|1
|House fire: Fire destroys home on Milwaukee's s... (Dec '09)
|Apr 9
|Lisha
|12
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC