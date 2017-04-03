Six Family Dollar stores to close
Several Family Dollar stores in the Milwaukee area are closing. The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development says Dollar Express is closing three stores in Milwaukee, on Historic Mitchell Street, Capitol Drive and Howell Avenue, one store in Saint Francis, and two stores in Appleton and Eau Claire.
