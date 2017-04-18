Sendik's to open April 23 at Corners ...

Sendik's to open April 23 at Corners of Brookfield

15 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

In celebration of the opening, Sendik's will welcome shoppers with sales at all 16 of its locations, as well as four weeks of unique events taking place at the Brookfield store. The opening will also be marked by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. Families who visit the new location on April 29-30 will enjoy in-store sales, face painting, a balloon artist and the opportunity to meet local mascots.

