Sen. Taylor to host Town Hall on budget April 24th
Senator Lena Taylor , member of the Joint Committee on Finance, will hold a Town Hall on the budget on Monday, April 24th. Following weeks of agency briefings and public hearings, Taylor hopes that members of the public will feel inspired to share their thoughts, concerns, and questions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Allis (Nov '11)
|Apr 6
|the same
|14
|Wheel TAx
|Apr 5
|Sad
|1
|Cannibalism
|Apr 4
|Sad
|1
|Dog found tied to tree behind pizza hut
|Apr 4
|Taylor
|2
|Coup d tat
|Apr 4
|Said
|1
|Black Men Stand Up! - April 15 Meeting In Milwa...
|Apr 4
|Torid
|4
|Residents express concern about handling of che...
|Mar 31
|Jwwey
|3
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC