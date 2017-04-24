Rooftop patio and more slated for Good City Brewing
There's no better news for the start of Milwaukee Beer Week than news regarding the expansion of one of the city's favorite urban breweries. An expanded space, rooftop patio and extended distribution is on the docket for Good City Brewing, 2108 N. Farwell Ave. Good City, which o pened less than a year ago on Milwaukee's East Side , has met with extraordinary growth during its first 10 months in business.
