Report: Fugitive manifesto said 'We need to spill ... blood'
A fugitive accused of stealing numerous weapons from a Wisconsin gun store sent an anti-government manifesto to the White House that deemed the government a band of terrorists controlled by churches, saying "We need to spill their blood," a Milwaukee television station reported Thursday. Joseph Allen Jakubowski has been the subject of an intense manhunt since the April 4 burglary at Armageddon Supplies near Janesville, a city about 60 miles southwest of Milwaukee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neighborhood Jobs Opportunity Program sees high...
|15 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Judge rules in favor of family of Milwaukee man...
|15 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Lawmaker: city crime spreading to suburbs Thurs...
|15 hr
|USA Today
|1
|House fire: Fire destroys home on Milwaukee's s... (Dec '09)
|Apr 9
|Lisha
|12
|West Allis (Nov '11)
|Apr 6
|the same
|14
|Wheel TAx
|Apr 5
|Sad
|1
|Cannibalism
|Apr 4
|Sad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC