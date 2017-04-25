Prosecutors: Milwaukee Co. inmate was left without water for 7 days
Prosecutors say Milwaukee County Jail workers cut off an inmate's water supply for seven days until the inmate died of dehydration. Our Milwaukee affiliate reports in 2016, 38-year-old Terrill Thomas was taken into custody following a shooting at Potawatomi Casino.
