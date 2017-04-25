Prosecutors: Milwaukee Co. inmate was...

Prosecutors: Milwaukee Co. inmate was left without water for 7 days

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Prosecutors say Milwaukee County Jail workers cut off an inmate's water supply for seven days until the inmate died of dehydration. Our Milwaukee affiliate reports in 2016, 38-year-old Terrill Thomas was taken into custody following a shooting at Potawatomi Casino.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi... 3 hr Truth is Best 4
Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to.... Mon Hillary Ryan Best... 3
Former President to Pen Book Mon Sad 1
News Six Family Dollar stores to close Sun Sad 1
News Milwaukee Joins 100s of Other Cities In A March... Sun Sad 1
Lover gone AWOL Sun Sad 5
Ivanka Trump recently bought 53 tons of Chinese... Apr 18 PutUSA 1st 1
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,022 • Total comments across all topics: 280,562,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC