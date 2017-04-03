Pro-Shot Video: Umphrey's McGee Share...

Pro-Shot Video: Umphrey's McGee Shares 'Crucial Taunt' From Milwaukee

Umphrey's McGee wrapped a three-night stand at The Riverside Theater in Milwaukee last Saturday. The April Fools' Day concert was noted for a number of cover song bust outs and also featured a first set performance of their rarely played original "Crucial Taunt."

