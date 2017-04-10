Pabst Brewery Milwaukee will kick off summer with grand opening street festival

Pabst Milwaukee Brewery has come home and, to celebrate, the company will kick off the summer music season with a grand opening street festival. Mark your calendars now for Saturday, May 13 from 1 to 7 p.m. The brewery will host the festival on Juneau Avenue between 10th St. and 11th St., and the adjoining area of 11th St., and will feature outdoor performances from a variety of leading local bands.

