Pabst Brewery Milwaukee will kick off summer with grand opening street festival

13 hrs ago Read more: OnMilwaukee

Pabst Milwaukee Brewery has come home and, to celebrate, the company will kick off the summer music season with a grand opening street festival. Mark your calendars now for Saturday, May 13 from 1 to 7 p.m. The brewery will host the festival on Juneau Avenue between 10th St. and 11th St., and the adjoining area of 11th St., and will feature outdoor performances from a variety of leading local bands.

