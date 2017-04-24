Oscar's Winner's Circle slated to ope...

Oscar's Winner's Circle slated to open on Burnham

Elisabeth Stoeger and Oscar Castenada plan to open Oscar's Winner's Circle at 3800 W. Burnham St. in the former home of Winner's Circle Bar. Although the owners were unavailable for comment this morning, a licensure application filed with the City of Milwaukee indicates that the plan for the restaurant will include a variety of burgers, including a chicharron burger, a barbeque burger and an Oscar's classic: the Big 'O,' which features chorizo, bacon, fried onions, jalapenos and chipotle jack and smoked gouda cheeses with a side of guacamole.

