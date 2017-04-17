Officials release photo of mock IED found at Toronto airport

U.S. customs officials released a photo Monday of a mock improvised explosive device that led to delays at Toronto's Pearson International Airport when it was found in a passenger's luggage this month. U.S. Customs and Border Protection tweeted the photo and praised the officers who spotted the device on April 6. The photo shows electronic components apparently wired to a circuit board with a timer display and coils of wire snaking to bound-together cardboard tubes.

