Officials release photo of mock IED found at Toronto airport
U.S. customs officials released a photo Monday of a mock improvised explosive device that led to delays at Toronto's Pearson International Airport when it was found in a passenger's luggage this month. U.S. Customs and Border Protection tweeted the photo and praised the officers who spotted the device on April 6. The photo shows electronic components apparently wired to a circuit board with a timer display and coils of wire snaking to bound-together cardboard tubes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lover gone AWOL
|Sun
|Sporty98
|4
|Judge rules in favor of family of Milwaukee man...
|Sat
|Always Outspoken
|2
|Lawmaker: city crime spreading to suburbs Thurs...
|Sat
|Always Outspoken
|4
|Trump Armada
|Apr 15
|Sad
|1
|Neighborhood Jobs Opportunity Program sees high...
|Apr 13
|USA Today
|1
|House fire: Fire destroys home on Milwaukee's s... (Dec '09)
|Apr 9
|Lisha
|12
|Wheel TAx
|Apr 5
|Sad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC