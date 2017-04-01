Notice of Spring Election, Sample Bal...

Notice of Spring Election, Sample Ballots and Advisory Referendum April 1, 2017

Read more: Milwaukee Courier Online

Notice is hereby given of a spring election to be held in the City of Milwaukee on April 1, 2017, at which the officers named below shall be chosen. The names of the candidates for each office to be voted for, whose nominations have been certified to or filed in this office, are given under the title of the office, each in its proper column, together with the questions submitted to a vote, for a referendum, if any, in the sample ballot included with this notice.

Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.

Milwaukee, WI

