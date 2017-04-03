'Not guilty' pleas in fatal carjackin...

'Not guilty' pleas in fatal carjacking Friday, April 7

A Milwaukee County court commissioner found there was enough evidence for 21-year-old Eric Smiley to stand trial for the killing of city inspector Greg Zyskiewicz during an alleged carjacking last month. Seventeen-year-olds Deshaun Scott, the accused shooter, and Qhualun Shaw waived their rights to a preliminary hearing yesterday.

