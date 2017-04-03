'Not guilty' pleas in fatal carjacking Friday, April 7
A Milwaukee County court commissioner found there was enough evidence for 21-year-old Eric Smiley to stand trial for the killing of city inspector Greg Zyskiewicz during an alleged carjacking last month. Seventeen-year-olds Deshaun Scott, the accused shooter, and Qhualun Shaw waived their rights to a preliminary hearing yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wheel TAx
|Wed
|Sad
|1
|Cannibalism
|Tue
|Sad
|1
|Dog found tied to tree behind pizza hut
|Tue
|Taylor
|2
|Coup d tat
|Tue
|Said
|1
|Black Men Stand Up! - April 15 Meeting In Milwa...
|Tue
|Torid
|4
|Residents express concern about handling of che...
|Mar 31
|Jwwey
|3
|Milwaukee Murders
|Mar 31
|Bissell
|3
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC