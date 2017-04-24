No water for week led to jail dehydra...

No water for week led to jail dehydration death, prosecutor says

14 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

Prosecutors say Milwaukee County Jail officers cut off an inmate's water for seven consecutive days before the man died of dehydration. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Assistant District Attorney Kurt Bentley told jurors at an inquest Monday that Terrill Thomas was mentally unstable and unable to ask for help before he died in his cell in April 2016.

