No water for week led to jail dehydration death, prosecutor says
Prosecutors say Milwaukee County Jail officers cut off an inmate's water for seven consecutive days before the man died of dehydration. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Assistant District Attorney Kurt Bentley told jurors at an inquest Monday that Terrill Thomas was mentally unstable and unable to ask for help before he died in his cell in April 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tom Barret
|45 min
|Sid
|1
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi...
|7 hr
|Truth is Best
|4
|Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to....
|Mon
|Hillary Ryan Best...
|3
|Former President to Pen Book
|Mon
|Sad
|1
|Six Family Dollar stores to close
|Sun
|Sad
|1
|Milwaukee Joins 100s of Other Cities In A March...
|Sun
|Sad
|1
|Lover gone AWOL
|Sun
|Sad
|5
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC