Next Door Earns Perfect Score On Latest Youngstar Rating
Next Door, a birth-to-five early learning school based in Milwaukee's Central City, received its first-ever perfect, 40-point score in the latest evaluation by Wisconsin's YoungStar rating program. This milestone follows an annual review at Next Door's 29th Street campus, and marks the first perfect score for a child care program in Southeastern Wisconsin and the third one statewide.
