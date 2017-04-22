New Fab Lab Embraces Technology to Develop 21st Century Employment Skills at Milwaukee Public Sch...
It's been said that students learn better and stay engaged longer by doing and creating. On Wednesday, members of the community gathered at Washington High School, 2525 N. Sherman Blvd, as Milwaukee Public Schools unveiled their new digital fabrication laboratory aimed at exposing students to high-level technology.
