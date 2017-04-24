Neillsville girl missing from group home
Ivory Wilson, 15, was last seen in Kenosha on April 6th after disappearing from the Transitions group home in Neillsville. Right now, authorities believe she's likely still in in the Kenosha or Milwaukee areas.
