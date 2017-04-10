Neighborhood Jobs Opportunity Program sees high demand, launches website
In light of an enthusiastic response to the city's new Neighborhood Jobs Opportunity Program, the Department of Public Works has launched an informational website detailing the program, which will create job opportunities for Milwaukee residents to maintain neighborhood properties, according to Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II . Local contractors and organizations that are interested in contract work maintaining neighborhood properties can now visit milwaukee.gov/neighborhoodjobs to learn more and begin the application process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekend.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House fire: Fire destroys home on Milwaukee's s... (Dec '09)
|Apr 9
|Lisha
|12
|West Allis (Nov '11)
|Apr 6
|the same
|14
|Wheel TAx
|Apr 5
|Sad
|1
|Cannibalism
|Apr 4
|Sad
|1
|Dog found tied to tree behind pizza hut
|Apr 4
|Taylor
|2
|Coup d tat
|Apr 4
|Said
|1
|Black Men Stand Up! - April 15 Meeting In Milwa...
|Apr 4
|Torid
|4
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC