Neighborhood Jobs Opportunity Program sees high demand, launches website

In light of an enthusiastic response to the city's new Neighborhood Jobs Opportunity Program, the Department of Public Works has launched an informational website detailing the program, which will create job opportunities for Milwaukee residents to maintain neighborhood properties, according to Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II . Local contractors and organizations that are interested in contract work maintaining neighborhood properties can now visit milwaukee.gov/neighborhoodjobs to learn more and begin the application process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekend.