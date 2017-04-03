Naked man on tarmac at airport Thursd...

Naked man on tarmac at airport Thursday, April 6

MILWAUKEE, WI Some passengers on a plane at Mitchell International Airport saw an odd sight on Wednesday - a naked man on the tarmac. Police arrested the man after he walked out onto the tarmac wearing a shirt and jeans and began removing his clothing.

