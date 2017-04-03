Mother charged after 4-year-old boy s...

Mother charged after 4-year-old boy shoots self with her gun

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Authorities have charged a Milwaukee woman with child neglect after her 4-year-old boy accidentally shot himself with her gun. Police allege 22-year-old Ashley Carter had left the gun in her purse, and had left the purse accessible to the boy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
West Allis (Nov '11) Thu the same 14
Wheel TAx Apr 5 Sad 1
Cannibalism Apr 4 Sad 1
News Dog found tied to tree behind pizza hut Apr 4 Taylor 2
Coup d tat Apr 4 Said 1
News Black Men Stand Up! - April 15 Meeting In Milwa... Apr 4 Torid 4
News Residents express concern about handling of che... Mar 31 Jwwey 3
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,936 • Total comments across all topics: 280,127,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC