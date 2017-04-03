Mother charged after 4-year-old boy shoots self with her gun
Authorities have charged a Milwaukee woman with child neglect after her 4-year-old boy accidentally shot himself with her gun. Police allege 22-year-old Ashley Carter had left the gun in her purse, and had left the purse accessible to the boy.
