More than 60 percent of school referendums approved in Wisconsin
Voters approved 40 of 65 school referendums in Tuesday's election. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Wednesday that nearly $465 million is for new debt for building projects and $235 million for operating expenses.
