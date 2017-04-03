More than 60 percent of school refere...

More than 60 percent of school referendums approved in Wisconsin

15 hrs ago Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

Voters approved 40 of 65 school referendums in Tuesday's election. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Wednesday that nearly $465 million is for new debt for building projects and $235 million for operating expenses.

