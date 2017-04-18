More than 400 female travel bloggers and professionals en route to Milwaukee
The Women in Travel Summit '17 will be held at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center Hotel from April 21 to 23 in Downtown Milwaukee. WITS is the creation of Wanderful, an international community and online resource for women who travel.
