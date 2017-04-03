Mom charged with running major opioid...

Mom charged with running major opioid ring from kitchen table

Lori Merget, 57, of Campbellsport, Wis., was arrested April 3, 2017, following a year-long investigation into her alleged drug dealing from her home. CAMPBELLSPORT, Wisconsin - A Wisconsin woman is accused of running a major opioid ring from her home, dealing pills and heroin from her purse at her kitchen table.

