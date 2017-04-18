Milwaukee's Luhrssen writes the book on classic rock

After writing about everything from secret societies to Milwaukee punk rock to cinema history and beyond, the Shepherd Express' Dave Luhrssen has now written the " Encyclopedia of Classic Rock ." The 400-plus-page hardcover published by Greenwood covers everything from David Ackles to ZZ Top, including Cambodian rock, Rory Gallagher, Suzi Quatro and many more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.