Milwaukee woman says her Fitbit explo...

Milwaukee woman says her Fitbit exploded on her arm while she was reading

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Digital Trends

Fitness wearables are meant to keep you healthy, not send you to the hospital. But alas, it would appear that a Fitbit has failed in its duties, as a woman in Milwaukee, Wisconsin alleged that her wearable exploded on her wrist, resulting in severe second-degree burns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tom Barret 20 hr Sid 1
News Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi... Tue Truth is Best 4
Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to.... Apr 24 Hillary Ryan Best... 3
Former President to Pen Book Apr 24 Sad 1
News Six Family Dollar stores to close Apr 23 Sad 1
News Milwaukee Joins 100s of Other Cities In A March... Apr 23 Sad 1
Lover gone AWOL Apr 23 Sad 5
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,460 • Total comments across all topics: 280,587,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC