Milwaukee Woman Arrested on Multiple ...

Milwaukee Woman Arrested on Multiple Charges

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WTCA-AM Plymouth

On Saturday April 1st, at approximately 1:30 in the morning the Marshall County Dispatch Center received a report of an impaired driver on US 30 eastbound from SR 331. An officer with the Sheriff's Department located the suspect vehicle on US 30 near King Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTCA-AM Plymouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Milwaukee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wheel TAx 17 hr Sad 1
Cannibalism 22 hr Sad 1
News Dog found tied to tree behind pizza hut Tue Taylor 2
Coup d tat Tue Said 1
News Black Men Stand Up! - April 15 Meeting In Milwa... Tue Torid 4
News Residents express concern about handling of che... Mar 31 Jwwey 3
Milwaukee Murders Mar 31 Bissell 3
See all Milwaukee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Milwaukee Forum Now

Milwaukee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Milwaukee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Milwaukee, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,036 • Total comments across all topics: 280,080,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC