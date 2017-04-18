Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Sued for Requiring Permits on Augmented Reality Games

The wave of the future hit a courtroom on Friday when Candy Lab AR, makers of the augmented reality poker game Texas Rope 'Em , sued Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, over an ordinance alleged to be violating the First Amendment. In reaction to last year's Pokemon Go craze, which had mobile-phone equipped game players visiting real-life locations in order to capture digital creatures from the Pokemon universe, the Midwestern city decided to require permits for virtual and location-based augmented reality games.

