Milwaukee Students Challenge Themselves to Consume Less, Create Less Waste
Mechanical engineering student Jessica Hufford invited No Impact Man Colin Beavan to kick off UWM's earth week no impact challenge. Last year, UW-Milwaukee student Jessica Hufford spearheaded the first No Impact Challenge on campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WUWM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lover gone AWOL
|16 hr
|Sporty98
|4
|Judge rules in favor of family of Milwaukee man...
|Sat
|Always Outspoken
|2
|Lawmaker: city crime spreading to suburbs Thurs...
|Sat
|Always Outspoken
|4
|Trump Armada
|Sat
|Sad
|1
|Neighborhood Jobs Opportunity Program sees high...
|Apr 13
|USA Today
|1
|House fire: Fire destroys home on Milwaukee's s... (Dec '09)
|Apr 9
|Lisha
|12
|Wheel TAx
|Apr 5
|Sad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC