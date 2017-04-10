Milwaukee Small Business Week Inspires Local Entrepreneurs to Start...
April 13, 2017 - Mosaic Communications and the City of Milwaukee announced today that Milwaukee Small Business Week , powered by NewsReleaseNow.com, will take place May 1-5, 2017 and will host a kick off news conference May 2nd at Potawatomi Hotel and Casino. This year's theme "Start small.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekend.
Comments
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lover gone AWOL
|12 hr
|Canada
|1
|Neighborhood Jobs Opportunity Program sees high...
|Thu
|USA Today
|1
|Judge rules in favor of family of Milwaukee man...
|Thu
|USA Today
|1
|Lawmaker: city crime spreading to suburbs Thurs...
|Thu
|USA Today
|1
|House fire: Fire destroys home on Milwaukee's s... (Dec '09)
|Apr 9
|Lisha
|12
|Wheel TAx
|Apr 5
|Sad
|1
|Cannibalism
|Apr 4
|Sad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC