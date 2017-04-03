Milwaukee Shooting Believed To Be Witness Retaliation Monday, April 3
MILWAUKEE, Wi It's now believed that the man killed at a gas station in Milwaukee last week may have been cooperating with federal agents in a large drug conspiracy and murder case. Cunningham was one of more than two-dozen people indicted in a federal case in 2014 stemming back from a 2008 homicide in which he was considered a small part of the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Add your comments below
Milwaukee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Men Stand Up! - April 15 Meeting In Milwa...
|Sun
|Crunchy
|3
|Residents express concern about handling of che...
|Mar 31
|Jwwey
|3
|Milwaukee Murders
|Mar 31
|Bissell
|3
|Farkas on Trump spying
|Mar 29
|coupdtat
|1
|Paul Ryan plan says Pay more get Less to....
|Mar 26
|Fact
|2
|Gail Lalonde Milwaukee Wisconsin
|Mar 24
|jeremy
|13
|Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff Davi...
|Mar 24
|Always Outspoken
|3
Find what you want!
Search Milwaukee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC