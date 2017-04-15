Milwaukee Native, Jade Charon, to Launch Dance Leotard Line for All Body Types
Growing up as a dancer in Milwaukee, Charon felt out of place in the dance world. Not only because she was one of the few girls of color in her in class, but because her body didn't fit the image many dancers saw on stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.
