Milwaukee, meet your local tropical getaway: The Love Shack
As we announced Friday , a new full-service Polynesian bar and restaurant called The Love Shack is coming to the former Wine Maniacs space at 106 Seeboth St. in Walker's Point. It's headed up by Black Sheep owners Michael Sorge and Wes Shaver in partnership with Gary LaCourt, Founder and CEO of Milwaukee-based jeweler, Forever Companies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
